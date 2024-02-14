Nvidia was on the verge of overtaking Alphabet as Wall Street's third-most-valuable company on Tuesday as the dominant artificial intelligence chipmaker ended the day with a market capitalization above Amazon's for the first time in two decades.

Nvidia's shares slipped 0.17%, leaving its stock market value at $1.78 trillion, eclipsing Amazon's $1.75 trillion value after the online shopping and cloud-computing heavyweight's stock declined 2.15%.

Google owner Alphabet's stock dipped 1.62%, leaving its market capitalization at $1.81 trillion.