Foreign investors are seeking more English-language disclosure from companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in order to narrow the information gap between them and Japanese investors, according to an investor event coverage and translation service firm.
In a recent interview Erik Abbott, CEO of Scripts Asia, a Japan Exchange Group affiliate, and its President Junichi Hongo said that efforts to deliver English information are especially important given the unique nature of Japanese investor events.
Due to the issues around information asymmetry, the TSE plans to make some 1,600 firms listed on its top-tier Prime section release earnings reports and other key information subject to timely disclosure in Japanese and English simultaneously. The exchange is expected to unveil an outline of simultaneous disclosure rules late this month.