Boeing is reeling from a week of turmoil that has snagged production and development timelines and tested confidence in CEO Dave Calhoun almost a month after the midair blowout of a dummy door on a 737 Max 9, industry insiders said.

From Seattle, where 737s are built, to Washington, where they are regulated, and Dublin, center of the air finance world, the company has faced a perfect storm of competing pressures.

In just eight days, Boeing has seen an unprecedented ceiling on 737 production growth imposed by regulators, bowed to lawmaker pressure to drop a request for a temporary exemption from design rules for its next model and faced a possible revolt by a top customer.