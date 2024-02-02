When Tony Le set out with his wife to buy a new car last year, he looked at Tesla and other all-electric models.

In the end, the 37-year-old Modesto, California, tech worker opted for a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid due to worries over getting stranded with a purely electric vehicle, a dead battery and no charging station in sight.

"Sometimes I want to play with the electric vehicles just based on the speed and torque. But for practical use ... it just didn't make sense," said Le, who often drives to Washington state from California for work.