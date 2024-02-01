What was a simple hangout spot for young people when it arrived on the scene 20 years ago, Facebook has since become a battle-hardened behemoth with an insatiable appetite for your attention.

"I will never forget the day that I ran up to my high school's Mac lab and signed up for Facebook," Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg said.

"You simultaneously felt that you were part of this small, exclusive community where your parents, grandparents and teachers weren't — but also part of something much larger."