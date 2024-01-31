China overtook Japan as the world's biggest vehicle exporter last year, data from the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) shows.

The Chinese auto sector has boomed in recent years largely because of massive investments in electric cars, an area where Japanese firms have been more cautious.

Japan shipped 4.42 million vehicles in 2023, according to the JAMA figures released Wednesday. That compared with 4.91 million exported by China, as reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers this month.