More than two months after China halted imports from Japan of nishikigoi, or ornamental carp, breeders have started shipping their products to other destinations in an effort to make up for what they hope will be only the temporary loss of their biggest overseas market.

It is still not known why Beijing took such a measure. Some observers speculate it may be in response to Tokyo's decision last year to release treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, an act the International Atomic Energy Agency approved but China criticized.

The government has been pushing China to resume trade involving ornamental carp, but Beijing has yet to respond and has given no explanation of its action, according to farm ministry officials.