When Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun delivers the company's fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, he will be doing it while the plane-maker is in the middle of its biggest safety crisis since the two fatal 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019.

The company, long a symbol of America's manufacturing prowess, is in the crosshairs of regulators, politicians and airlines following a harrowing midair cabin panel blowout on a passenger-filled 737 Max 9 jet operated by Alaska Airlines earlier this month.

Analysts say Boeing leaders will be trying to assure people that the company's focus is on aircraft safety and production quality.