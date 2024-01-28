Riyadh has spent billions to try to turn itself into a hub for electric vehicles and overcome obstacles including a lack of infrastructure, talent and raw materials, as it seeks to catch up in the global race to reap the profits of the new industry.

As part of a broader plan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the economy off oil and create jobs, the kingdom has invested at least $10 billion in U.S.-based Lucid Motors, set up Ceer, Saudi Arabia's own brand, and built an EV metals plant.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's $700 billion sovereign wealth fund, has a goal to produce 500,000 EVs annually by 2030, up from a target of 150,000 in 2026.