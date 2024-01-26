When asked who won the recent presidential election in Taiwan, the world’s most advanced Chinese-language chatbot gives a confusing answer.

"Lai Ching-te,” Baidu’s Ernie Bot accurately says. But then it adds: "No matter how the situation in Taiwan changes, the basic fact is that there’s only one China” — a comment that echoes what Beijing’s diplomats said after the U.S.-friendly candidate won the race to be the next president of the island China wants to someday rule.

The political slant to what should be a straightforward question and answer is a problem for Taiwan, where officials fear influential tech platforms from China, such as TikTok and Xiaohongshu, are eroding the island’s cultural and political edifices.