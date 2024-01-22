Apple began taking preorders for its long-awaited Vision Pro mixed-reality headset on Friday, and early indications suggest that buyers are snapping up initial supply of the $3,499 device.

The product went on sale at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Apple’s website and mobile app, ahead of its rollout on Feb. 2. Delivery dates for all three models quickly slipped to March 8-15 for online orders, and the device was sold out for in-store pickup on Day 1 at many locations.

The delay signals that either demand is strong or supply is limited — or something in between.