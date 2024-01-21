More and more large companies have gone private through management buyouts in Japan amid increasing pressure from investors.

The total value of MBO deals exceeded ¥1.4 trillion in Japan in 2023 to hit a record high, reflecting large-scale deals including Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings, according to Tokyo-based merger and acquisition consulting company Recof.

With shareholders and financial market players stepping up demands, businesses are increasingly beginning to find their responsibility as listed companies burdensome.