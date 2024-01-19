Honda expects sales in the United States to hit 1.4 million vehicles this year for the first time in three years, fueled mostly by demand for its hybrid and gas-powered models.

The Japanese automaker aims to grow sales 10% in 2024, including as many as 1.3 million Honda brand vehicles and some 150,000 upscale Acura cars and SUVs, according to Mamadou Diallo, the top sales executive at Honda’s U.S. subsidiary.

Honda’s sales in the U.S. soared 33% last year to 1.3 million vehicles — with one-quarter of that total coming from hybrid models, including gas-electric versions of its best-selling CR-V compact SUV and Accord mid-size sedan. That followed a slump in 2022, when Honda sold fewer than a million vehicles for the first time in 25 years. A Honda spokesman said the dip was due to supply and logistics issues that challenged the entire industry.