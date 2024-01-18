Bright banners tout the promise of artificial intelligence along the main promenade of Davos, but executives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) say they are grappling with how to turn early demos into money-makers.

The arrival of OpenAI's viral ChatGPT triggered a frenzy of venture investment and an abrupt change of course inside the world's biggest technology companies since late 2022.

This year, several CEOs at the WEF meeting in Davos have said that the latest generative AI still has a lot to prove.