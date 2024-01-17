China’s economy grew around 5.2% in 2023, surpassing the government’s official growth target for the year without relying on "massive stimulus,” Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in Davos, Switzerland.

"Last year in 2023, the Chinese economy rebounded and moved upward with an estimated growth of around 5.2%, higher than the ‘around 5%’ target set at the beginning of last year,” Li said on Tuesday in his first appearance as China’s No. 2 official at the annual World Economic Forum.

"In promoting economic development, we did not resort to massive stimulus,” Li added. "We did not seek short-term growth while accumulating long-term risk.”