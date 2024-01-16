China is set to publish the last major data dump for 2023, capping a difficult year after its emergence from "zero-COVID" and shifting the attention to whether it can sustain momentum this year.

The figures for gross domestic product, industrial production and retail sales are likely to show improvements from the same period in 2022, helped by a low base of comparison when pandemic restrictions hampered economic activity.

GDP likely increased 5.2% over all of last year, according to a survey of economists, in line with the government’s target of around 5%.