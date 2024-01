The 225-issue Nikkei average crossed the 36,000 mark for the first time in 34 years on Monday, powered by shippers and financials, with a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a stabilization in the yen exchange rate buoying sentiment.

The Nikkei finished the day nearly 1% higher at 35,901.73, after touching the highest since February 1990 at 36,008.23.

Value shares outperformed after lagging growth stocks last week when the Nikkei index booked its best performance in 22 months.