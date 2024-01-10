Honda announced on Tuesday plans to launch a new electric vehicle series from 2026 as it plays catch-up with global rivals in the shift to battery powered cars.

Japan's second-biggest carmaker has been slow to step up EV sales, lagging behind European and U.S. competitors such as General Motors and Volkswagen, while facing a challenge from newer rivals such as China's BYD.

Honda unveiled its Honda 0 Series and two concept models at the CES trade show in Las Vegas that it hopes will help it reach its goal of having battery-powered and fuel-cell vehicles make up all of its new car sales by 2040.