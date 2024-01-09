Consumer price gains in Tokyo slowed for a second month in December, in a sign that cost-push inflation may be easing, while thrifty consumers also cut back on discretionary outlays.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.1% in the capital, decelerating from 2.3% in November, the internal affairs ministry said Tuesday. The reading was the weakest since June 2022 and matched economists’ consensus forecast.

Tokyo’s figures serve as leading indicators for national data to be announced next week.