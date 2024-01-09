Tiger Woods’ nearly three-decade partnership with Nike, which generated about $660 million for the golf legend, has come to an end.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in a statement posted Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

Woods, now 48, signed a five-year, $40 million deal with Nike as a young phenom in 1996. A five-year, $100 million contract followed in 2001, and his next pact with the athletic-goods giant was worth $320 million over eight years. He signed his most recent deal with Nike, worth $200 million over 10 years, in 2013.