Toyota will restart this year's domestic vehicle production on schedule from Monday, despite some suppliers suffering disruption caused by a recent powerful earthquake that struck the country's Noto Peninsula, the automaker said Sunday.

Toyota said that due to many suppliers and affiliates suffering damage in the quake, it will use parts held in stock outside affected areas.

The company said it will assess the status of its suppliers for the period after Jan. 15 before determining its ongoing production activities.

The automaker earlier said it will not be able to start production on the planned date due to damage sustained by suppliers in the magnitude 7.6 quake that occurred in central Japan on New Year's Day.

In recent years, Toyota has been hit by a series of production issues, including in October when it was forced to halt part of its domestic production for 10 days after an explosion at a supplier's factory caused a shortage of spring components.

In March 2022, a cyberattack on another supplier resulted in a production halt at all of its factories in Japan.