Six Japan Railways Group firms have reported that the number of train passengers during the year-end and New Year holidays increased 8% year-on-year.

The combined number of users of bullet trains and other rail services came to around 9,869,000 for the period from Dec. 28 to Thursday, the firms announced Friday.

According to West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, Hokuriku Shinkansen trains registered a 1% rise in the number of passengers while Sanyo Shinkansen and conventional limited express trains marked higher growth rates.

This can be traced to the impact of a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture's Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day, the operator said.

Meanwhile, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said its Narita Express trains connecting central Tokyo and Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture logged a 25% passenger increase thanks to demand recovery for both inbound and outbound tourism.