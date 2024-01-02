Full-cycle onshore aquaculture, in which fish are raised from eggs from artificially hatched fish at facilities on land, is attracting attention in Japan.

The farming method is being developed at a time when factors including overfishing are leading to falls in stocks and the impact of climate change is resulting in the poor growth of fish. Thanks to advances in related technologies, successful cases have already been reported, including for oysters and eels.

But issues such as feed procurement and high costs need to be cleared.