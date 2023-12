When Japanese business mogul Masayoshi Son, who founded SoftBank Group, took the stage at his firm’s event in October, he spoke passionately about the boom in generative artificial intelligence, and asked a question:

“Please raise your hand if you use ChatGPT, GPT-4 almost every day for work?”

Seeing that the people who did was less than 10% of the audience, Son castigated the remainder: “This is bad! If you didn’t raise your hand, you should be repentant and rethink your life.