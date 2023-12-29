Japanese stocks rounded out their biggest yearly gains in a decade as the weak yen, corporate governance reforms and signs of sustained inflation lured buyers.

The benchmark Topix posted an annual return of 25%, and the 225-issue Nikkei average rallied 28%. That’s the best performance for both gauges since 2013, when aggressive monetary and fiscal easing policies fueled hopes of a turnaround in the third-largest economy.

The world-beating indexes ended the year near the highest since 1990, boosted by investors seeking alternatives to Chinese equities and authorities’ push for companies to improve value. The slump in Japan’s currency helped boost profits of exporters such as carmakers. On Friday, the Nikkei fell 0.22% from the previous day to close at 33,464.17.