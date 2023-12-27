Toyota is poised to keep its title as the world’s best-selling carmaker, beating Volkswagen for the fourth consecutive year after steady demand across North America and Europe helped sales and production reach new records in November.

Global sales — including that of subsidiaries Hino and Daihatsu — rose 12% from a year earlier to 986,262 units, the most ever for the month of November, the company said Wednesday. Worldwide production reached an all-time high at 1,067,446 units.

The world’s biggest carmaker has been making and selling an unprecedented number of automobiles throughout the year, further securing its dominance with hybrid cars as it pushes forward with ambitious plans to mass produce electric vehicles and catch up with Elon Musk’s Tesla and China’s BYD.