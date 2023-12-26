Daihatsu Motor suspended all domestic production on Tuesday, with the schedule for restarting operations at the plants unclear, amid a safety testing scandal that affects most of its models.

The automaker halted operations at its factory in Osaka Prefecture, where the Copen minivehicle is assembled, on Tuesday. Of the company's four factories in Japan, it was the last to be halted.

The suspension will last at least through the end of January, Daihatsu said Monday, dealing a blow to its more than 8,000 suppliers as well as its parent company, Toyota Motor.