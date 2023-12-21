Daihatsu Motor’s offices have been raided by the Japanese government after an inspection scandal forced the Toyota Motor subsidiary to suspend all car shipments indefinitely.

The Transport Ministry’s on-site inspection of Daihatsu’s Osaka headquarters Thursday morning followed revelations that the carmaker and supplier had manipulated the results of various collision safety tests dating as far back as 1989.

Daihatsu supplies cars and parts to a number of major brands, including Toyota, Mazda and Subaru, and this could cause the scandal to ripple through the rest of Japan’s automotive industry. For Toyota, rebuilding trust in its oversight will be a challenge, as this is the second time one of its major affiliates was caught red-handed after Hino Motor admitted to falsifying data last year.