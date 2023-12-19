Japan has one of the world’s most powerful passports, but comparatively few citizens — about 15% — take advantage of it. That’s prompted one airline to try to do something about it.

Peach Aviation, a low-cost carrier ferrying people to Taiwan, South Korea and other Asian destinations, as well as cities across Japan, has been offering travelers with new or renewed passports ¥5,000 ($35) in travel credit for their flights, in a monthly lottery that lasts through Dec. 22.

Japan’s passport gives visa-free entry to 192 global destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index. The country lost the top spot to Singapore earlier this year, after leading the list for five straight years. Only 21.8 million valid Japanese passports were in circulation at the end of 2022, according to the latest available figures from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.