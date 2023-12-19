Nippon Steel has defended the whopping premium it’s paying for United States Steel, as the Japanese company seeks to reinforce its position as a global titan amid a weak domestic outlook.

The surprise $14.1 billion acquisition announced Monday would create the world’s second-biggest steel producer with plants stretching from Slovakia to Osaka and Pennsylvania.

The deal represents a 142% premium to U.S. Steel’s share price on the last day of trading before it announced its strategic review, and is nearly double the roughly $7.25 billion offered by Cleveland-Cliffs in August.