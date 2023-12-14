Toshiba announced on Thursday a new management structure after its planned delisting next week, with the majority of board members coming from the consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners that acquired it.

Of the seven board members, four are from JIP, including President Hidemi Moue and Vice Chairman Koji Ikeya, a former vice president of Mitsubishi Motors. Ikeya will be vice president of Toshiba, while the conglomerate's president and CEO Taro Shimada will continue to serve in his current role.

Chubu Electric Power Chairman Satoru Katsuno and an Orix executive will also join the board, Toshiba said.

The Japanese conglomerate will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 22 to formally approve the new management, two days after its planned delisting on Wednesday next week.

Toshiba's new management will mostly come from Japan Industrial Partners after it goes private next week. | Bloomberg

The move will end the conglomerate's 74-year history as a public company. Toshiba, founded in 1875, grew to be one of the biggest companies in Japan, with its business ranging from PCs to nuclear technology.

But in recent years, it has been suffering from pressure from activist investors, Toshiba has said.

The delisting, prompted by the JIP-led consortium's ¥2 trillion takeover, allows the company to sever ties with such investors. Under the new management, the company is expected to focus on growth areas such as social infrastructure and quantum technology.

Toshiba said Shimada will helm its four key subsidiaries, including electric power and social infrastructure units. The company is considering merging them with Toshiba to increase business efficiency, sources familiar with the matter said.