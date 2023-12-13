Dutch tech giant ASML and South Korea's Samsung on Tuesday signed a deal worth around €700 million ($755 million) to build a semiconductor research plant in the latter's home country, as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol wrapped up the first day of a technology-focused visit.

Yoon, who is on a trip to the Netherlands aimed at forging a "chip alliance" between the two global semiconductor powerhouses, became the first foreign leader to visit ASML's highly secure "clean room."

He toured the city-sized facilities of ASML, which makes cutting-edge machines to manufacture the semiconductor chips that power everything from smartphones to cars.