KDDI said Monday that its au mobile phone services have been restored after experiencing a few hours of disruptions in calls and internet connections across Japan earlier in the day.

The disruption began at 7:18 a.m. across 31 western prefectures including Osaka, Kyoto, and Fukuoka before spreading nationwide, said KDDI, one of the three major carriers in Japan. Services have been restored by 10:11 a.m., it said.

KDDI's other mobile services such as povo and UQ mobile were also impacted, it said.

"We apologize for causing tremendous trouble for our customers," the company said in a statement before resumption of the services.

KDDI also had a system glitch in July last year, which resulted in service disruptions for about 61 hours.