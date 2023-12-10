A startup in central Japan has been working on developing bug-repellent fabrics and clothing, with hopes of bringing finalized products to market by the end of March next year.

The company, Fibercraze, teamed up with firms across the country to develop textiles with microscopic holes that can be injected with chemicals. The goal is to utilize the technology for a wide range of purposes, from outdoor pursuits to nursing care.

While many fabrics tend to become less durable when punctured or torn, Fibercraze has developed a product that maintains its strength by reducing the pores within the material to a width narrower than a hair.

The firm has also been working on manufacturing fabrics that maintain their texture with improved chemical efficacy.

The company's president, Shunya Chosokabe, began researching punctured fabrics in his fourth year at Gifu University, where the technology has been studied for over 20 years.

"I thought I would be able to add value to the world by commercializing this technology," said the 26-year-old, who founded the business in September 2021.

Chosokabe said he hopes to incorporate the "cutting-edge technology" with other products developed by high-tech manufacturers.