Japan’s economy contracted more sharply than initially estimated as private consumption figures were revised to show a decline, an outcome underscoring the fragility of the country's post-pandemic recovery.

Gross domestic product shrank at an annualized 2.9% in the three months through September from the previous period, revised figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday. That compared with a preliminary reading of minus 2.1% and economists’ forecast of minus 2.0%. Consumption was revised to minus 0.2% from flat.

The revised results confirm that Japan’s economic recovery from the pandemic is losing momentum as overseas economies slow and sticky inflation weighs on domestic consumption.

Separate data showed household spending fell in October for an eighth consecutive month as real cash earnings continued to decline. The monthly data indicated more weakness in the current quarter, with household spending falling 2.5% from a year earlier. While nominal wages rose by 1.5% — the fastest gain since June — real wages taking inflation into account fell for a 19th consecutive month, declining by 2.3%.