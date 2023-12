Nine in 10 British manufacturers still face problems doing business with the European Union and difficulties in hiring skilled workers due to Brexit, according to a survey that showed the lingering impact of Britain's exit from the bloc.

Britain signed a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) in December 2020 with the EU to allow tariff-free trade.

But, trade body Make U.K. said 90% of businesses felt post-Brexit trading arrangements were still disrupting trade with the 27 member-state bloc.