Amazon.com is rolling out a workplace chatbot called Amazon Q, designed to help corporate customers search for information, write code and review business metrics.

Amazon Web Services, the retailer’s cloud-computing division, is infusing generative artificial intelligence into more products, expanding its efforts to reclaim ground in a field led by its main rivals. Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google have announced similar moves.

Existing chatbots powered by generative AI are "genuinely super useful for consumers,” AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said Tuesday at re:Invent, the company’s conference in Las Vegas. "But in a lot of ways, these applications don’t really work at work.”