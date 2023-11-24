Japan’s key inflation measure accelerated for the first time in four months, going against the Bank of Japan’s view that it will decelerate, likely strengthening expectations of policy normalization.

Growth in consumer prices excluding fresh food inched up to 2.9% in October from 2.8% in September, staying above the BOJ’s 2% goal for the 19th month in a row, according to the internal affairs ministry data released Friday. The median forecast of economists jumped to 3% amid a reduction of government subsidies for utilities.

The impact from those subsidies on overall inflation shrank to 0.49 percentage point from 0.98 in September. Hotel prices also helped boost prices thanks to a continued recovery in inbound spending.