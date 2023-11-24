Nissan said on Friday that it would invest £1.12 billion ($1.4 billion) to build electric versions of two popular crossover models at its plant in the United Kingdom in a fresh boost for Britain's auto industry amid the switch to electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said its plans for electric versions of the Qashqai and Juke — which are currently produced at the Sunderland plant — will require an investment of up to £2 billion in a third battery plant in the U.K. and infrastructure projects.

Nissan did not provide additional details on those investments.