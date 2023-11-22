When yet another winter storm hits Britain, Ellis Jacklin is happier than most, as he gets his energy at up to half the usual unit price.

The mechanical projects engineer is part of a local green energy "fan club" run by his electricity provider which taps an onshore wind turbine near his home in East Yorkshire, northern England, to provide discounted power.

Enrolled households get 20% off their bills when the turbine is spinning and they are using electricity, rising to 50% in especially windy conditions.