Japan’s largest bank is growing its pipeline of investments for a startup fund that it jointly owns, as more of the country’s top lenders target growth in a corner of the market that’s got recent backing from the government.

Mars Growth Capital, co-run by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, now has around 40 to 50 potential investment deals for its recently launched equity fund in countries from Indonesia to Singapore and India, as more mid-and late-stage tech startups look to raise capital, according to Ryutaro Hiroshima.

"It’s becoming a very good time to invest,” Hiroshima, co-CEO of Mars, said in an interview in Singapore.