Last week saw a flurry of stories about Big Tech giants getting in trouble — Apple is in hot water in the U.S. over concerns that the Chinese government is influencing the company’s program commissioning, and in Australia Elon Musk’s X has failed to pay a fine imposed by Australian regulators, to cite just two examples.

In many markets, regulators and governments are increasingly eyeing stricter rules for tech companies — and emphasizing the need for compliance.

Just as the European Union and U.S. are taking action — through new legal powers in the former’s case, and by proposing new digital payments regulations in the latter’s — Asian countries are also showing increased concern about how a few tech giants are dominating the digital landscape.