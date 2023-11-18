Outcry over unchecked antisemitic content and commentary on social media site X, some of it endorsed by the platform’s owner Elon Musk, reached a tipping point on Friday, with large advertisers such as Apple pulling ads and the White House chastising the billionaire.

Musk, who regularly engages with antisemitic users on X, agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a "dialectical hatred” of white people. "You have said the actual truth,” Musk responded.

The White House called Musk’s reply an "unacceptable” act that endangers Jewish communities. Meanwhile, several Tesla shareholders also spoke out against Musk, who is the chief executive officer of the electric car maker, with some saying he should be suspended from his post.