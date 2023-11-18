The board of the company behind ChatGPT late on Friday fired OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — to many, the human face of generative AI — sending shock waves across the tech industry.

OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO.

The announcement blindsided many employees who discovered the abrupt management shuffle from an internal announcement and the company's public facing blog. OpenAI scheduled an emergency all-hands meeting to discuss the news with employees Friday afternoon, a person familiar with the matter said.