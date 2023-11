Japanese space startup Ispace will reach for the moon again after its first attempt to land a rover on the lunar surface in April ended in failure.

The second mission will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as early as the northern hemisphere winter of 2024, the Tokyo-based company said Thursday.

"We may not have landed on the moon the first time, but the experience and data we gained are vital,” CEO Takeshi Hakamada told reporters.