Online broker Rakuten Securities expects that its zero commission service for domestic stock trading will begin to pay off after around one year, President Yuji Kusunoki said in an interview on Thursday.

"We'll be able to recover (related costs) in one year at the earliest and two years at the latest," Kusunoki said in an interview.

Rakuten Securities plans to make up for the decrease in commission fee revenues by expanding its financial services such as margin trading.