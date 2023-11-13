Mizuho Financial Group on Monday revised up its profit forecast for the full year due to a weaker yen and rosier outlook for the economy as the world's third-largest economy approaches monetary policy normalization.

For the year through March, the third-largest Japanese lender raised its profit forecast to ¥640 billion ($4.22 billion) from ¥610 billion, outpacing the ¥625.56 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by LSEG.

The revision comes as "certainty of exceeding the previous profit target has increased," Chief Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara told a media briefing.