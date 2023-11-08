Big tech companies, including Facebook-owner Meta and Google, said Tuesday they would team up in a new program to fight online child sexual abuse or exploitation.

Child victims of abuse online are a hot-button issue for regulators and tech companies are eager to show they are taking adequate measures to protect children and teens.

In the new program, called Lantern, the big tech companies will share signals of activity that violate their policies on child exploitation so that platforms can move more quickly to detect, take down and report problematic content.