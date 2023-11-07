Japan will make sure its energy supplies are not affected by sanctions the United States recently imposed on the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia in which it has a stake, Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

Japan, the world's second-largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer, relies on LNG as a transition fuel before it reaches carbon neutrality in 2050, and has supply contracts and stakes in projects globally to guarantee imports.

The Arctic LNG 2 project is to be launched next month, with shareholder Japan eligible for 2 million metric tons of LNG per year, or 3% of total imports, once the plant is fully operational in the second half of this decade.