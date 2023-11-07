Facebook owner Meta is barring political advertisers from using its new generative AI advertising products, a company spokesperson said Monday, cutting off campaigns' access to tools lawmakers have warned could turbocharge the spread of election misinformation.

Meta has not yet publicly disclosed the decision in any updates to its advertising standards, which prohibit ads with content that has been debunked by the company's fact-checking partners but do not appear to have any rules specifically on AI.

The policy comes a month after Meta — the world's second-biggest platform for digital ads — announced it was starting to expand advertisers' access to AI-powered advertising tools that can instantly create backgrounds, image adjustments and variations of ad copy in response to simple text prompts.